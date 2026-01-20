Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock, SCHN, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (30-13) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (25-15) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Toyota Center. The game airs on NBC/Peacock, SCHN, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 220.5 -154 +130

Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (74.2%)

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 19-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 21-19-3 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 19 times out of 43 chances this season.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 39.5% of the time this year (17 of 43 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and 12 times in 23 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of 17 home matchups (41.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 23 games (52.2%).

This season, San Antonio is 10-9-2 at home against the spread (.476 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-10-1 ATS (.500).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.1%, eight of 21) compared to on the road (40.9%, nine of 22).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 51% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 7.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Alperen Sengun averages 21.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.8 points, 10.8 boards and 2.9 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs receive 20.4 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 17.1 points, 4.9 boards and 7 assists. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 56% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Spurs are getting 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

