Purdue vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The UCLA Bruins (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) on January 20, 2026.

Purdue vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Los Angeles, California

Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Purdue vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (60.6%)

Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite against UCLA on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 146.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Purdue vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCLA is 6-12-0 ATS this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Boilermakers sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-7-0) than they do in away games (3-1-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bruins have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than on the road (.200, 1-4-0).

Purdue is 3-4-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

UCLA has won twice against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Purdue vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -295 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has lost all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 74.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue outscores opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 85.1 per game to rank 43rd in college basketball while allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball) and has a +306 scoring differential overall.

Braden Smith's 14.7 points per game lead Purdue and are 317th in college basketball.

UCLA's +156 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.2 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (74th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau's team-leading 18.5 points per game rank him 64th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers rank 66th in the country at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 26.8 their opponents average.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball action).

The 29.2 rebounds per game the Bruins accumulate rank 320th in the nation. Their opponents grab 29.4.

Eric Dailey Jr. is 426th in the nation with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Bruins.

Purdue records 110.5 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

The Bruins rank 74th in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 133rd defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

