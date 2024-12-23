Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Warriors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (14-15) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (15-12) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 229 points.

Warriors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 229 -225 +188

Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (74%)

Warriors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Warriors have registered a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 11-16-2 against the spread this year.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 29 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 29 opportunities (62.1%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-6-0) than it has at home (7-5-0).

The Warriors have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (40%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-6-1). Away, it is .353 (6-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more frequently at home (nine of 12, 75%) than away (nine of 17, 52.9%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists and 5 boards.

Dennis Schroder averages 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 20.1 points, 7.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers receive 15 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 6.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Pacers receive 16.7 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Pacers receive 11.3 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

