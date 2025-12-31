Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (29-2-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-17-8)

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-365) Blues (+285) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (77.5%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blues. The Avalanche are -138 to cover the spread, while the Blues are +112.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

The Avalanche-Blues game on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +112.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +285 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!