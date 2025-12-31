NHL
Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the St. Louis Blues.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (29-2-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-17-8)
- Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-365)
|Blues (+285)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (77.5%)
Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blues. The Avalanche are -138 to cover the spread, while the Blues are +112.
Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Blues game on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +112.
Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +285 underdog on the road.