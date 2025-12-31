FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Flames vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flames vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Calgary Flames are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (17-18-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-146)Flyers (+122)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (55.9%)

Flames vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +172.

Flames vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Flames-Flyers on Dec. 31, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Flames vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Flames, Philadelphia is the underdog at +122, and Calgary is -146 playing at home.

