NHL

Oilers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Bruins Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (20-14-6) vs. Boston Bruins (20-18-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-205)Bruins (+168)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (65.7%)

Oilers vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Bruins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +122.

Oilers vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Bruins game on Dec. 31, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Oilers vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -205 favorite at home.

