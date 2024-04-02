Warriors vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT

The Golden State Warriors (40-34) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 as 1-point favorites. The Mavericks have won seven games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 232 points.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1 -108 -112 232 -108 -112 -112 -104

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (66.6%)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Warriors are 39-33-2 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 43 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 37 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 47.3% of the time (35 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread on the road (25-12-0) than it has in home games (14-21-2).

The Warriors have eclipsed the total in 22 of 37 home games (59.5%), compared to 15 of 37 road games (40.5%).

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (25-12-0) than at home (18-19-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 40.5% of the time at home (15 of 37), and 54.1% of the time on the road (20 of 37).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 26.6 points, 4.3 boards and 5 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.8 boards.

Klay Thompson averages 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averages 12.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 34 points, 9.1 boards and 9.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with an average of 4 triples (second in NBA).

The Mavericks get 25.3 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 5 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Mavericks get 15.1 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Daniel Gafford provides the Mavericks 10.9 points, 8 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 2.2 blocks.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is making 74.4% of his shots from the floor.

