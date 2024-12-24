Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 25

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

Pacific Division foes meet when the Golden State Warriors (15-13) host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) at Chase Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 25, 2024. The Lakers are 4-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 224.5 -168 +142

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (68.9%)

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors are 16-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 14-15-0 against the spread this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 12 times out of 29 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 29 opportunities (41.4%).

Golden State sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).

At home, the Warriors go over the over/under 46.2% of the time (six of 13 games). They've hit the over in 40% of away games (six of 15 contests).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (7-6-0) than on the road (7-9-0) this season.

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (six times out of 13) than away (six of 16) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 15.5 points, 2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the field.

The Lakers receive 23.2 points per game from LeBron James, plus 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 12.5 points, 2.8 boards and 4.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Lakers are receiving 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

