Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Warriors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Stephen Curry (10th, 28.1 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (22-19) host Jalen Brunson (eighth, 28.2 PPG) and the New York Knicks (25-15) on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Warriors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -7.5 226.5 -260 +215

Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (55.1%)

Warriors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 18 times this season (18-22-1).

Against the spread, the Knicks are 19-20-1 this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 22 times out of 40 chances this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 22 of 40 set point totals (55%).

Golden State has a better record against the spread in home games (10-9-1) than it does in away games (8-13-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 10 of 20 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.700, 14-6-0 record) than away (.250, 5-14-1).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (12 times out of 20) than away (10 of 20) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Curry is averaging 28.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 boards.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Brunson provides the Knicks 28.2 points, 3.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Knicks receive 21 points per game from Karl-Anthony Towns, plus 11.2 boards and 3 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Per game, Josh Hart gives the Knicks 12.4 points, 7.8 boards and 5.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

