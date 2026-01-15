Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, KFAA, and WFAA

The Utah Jazz (14-26) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (15-26) as only 1-point favorites on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, KFAA, and WFAA. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -1 236.5 -118 +100

Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (68%)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz are 23-17-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 41 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Jazz games have hit the over 25 times out of 41 chances.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 46.3% of the time (19 out of 41 games with a set point total).

Utah has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 21 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 19 opportunities on the road.

The Jazz have exceeded the over/under in 16 of 21 home games (76.2%), compared to nine of 19 road games (47.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 11-10-1 record) than on the road (.263, 5-14-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 22) than on the road (nine of 19) this year.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.8 points, 4.2 boards and 6.9 assists.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.9 points, 2.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.4 points, 10 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 11 points, 1.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

The Mavericks are receiving 13.8 points, 4.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

The Mavericks get 14.6 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with an average of 2.4 treys.

Per game, Brandon Williams provides the Mavericks 11.8 points, 2.9 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

