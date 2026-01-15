NHL
Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
NHL action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins vs Flyers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-10) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-8)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN
Penguins vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-152)
|Flyers (+126)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Penguins win (79.4%)
Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Penguins are +156 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -194.
Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under
- Penguins versus Flyers, on Jan. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Flyers, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -152, and Philadelphia is +126 playing on the road.