Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

NHL action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-10) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-8)

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-152) Flyers (+126) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (79.4%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Penguins are +156 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -194.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

Penguins versus Flyers, on Jan. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Flyers, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -152, and Philadelphia is +126 playing on the road.

