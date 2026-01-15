Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 15

On Thursday, there is one game on the calendar involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between Washington State and No. 9 Gonzaga at 10 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

Prior to today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth dive into the betting odds.

Washington State vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Washington State Cougars

No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Washington State Cougars Projected Winner: Gonzaga (84.78% win probability)

Gonzaga (84.78% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-18.5)

Gonzaga (-18.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: January 16

January 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

