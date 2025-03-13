Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Golden State Warriors (37-28) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (33-31) on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Chase Center as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 233.5 -255 +210

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (65.6%)

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 33 times over 65 games with a set spread.

In the Kings' 64 games this season, they have 27 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 64 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the point total 36 times in 64 opportunities (56.2%).

When playing at home, Golden State sports a worse record against the spread (15-16-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-14-1).

In home games, the Warriors go over the total 53.1% of the time (17 of 32 games). They've hit the over in 48.5% of games on the road (16 of 33 contests).

This season, Sacramento is 11-19-1 at home against the spread (.355 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-15-2 ATS (.485).

Kings games have gone above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 31) than away (17 of 33) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 4.5 made treys (first in league).

Draymond Green averages 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is also draining 59.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.7% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 3.2 triples.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

