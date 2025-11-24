Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Peacock, FDSOH, and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (12-5) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-6) after winning five straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by only 2 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, November 24, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2 237.5 -130 +110

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (61.8%)

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread seven times in 18 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have played 17 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over eight times out of 17 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in eight of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

When playing at home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (4-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-4-0).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 27.3% of the time (three of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

This season, Toronto is 3-4-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, three of seven) compared to away (50%, five of 10).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 30.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 4 made treys (third in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.9 points, 3.9 assists and 8.9 boards.

De'Andre Hunter averages 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Dean Wade is averaging 5.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks (sixth in NBA).

The Raptors are receiving 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.8 points, 4.7 boards and 6 assists. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Raptors are getting 19.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors receive 10.3 points per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili, plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

