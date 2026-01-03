Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Warriors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA

The Utah Jazz (12-21) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (18-17) at Chase Center on Saturday, January 3, 2026. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has a point total of 239.5.

Warriors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -12.5 239.5 -549 +410

Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (74.9%)

Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 15 times in 35 games with a set spread.

In the Jazz's 33 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 20 times out of 33 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 21 of 33 opportunities (63.6%).

Golden State sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-7-1) than it does on the road (8-12-0).

At home, the Warriors exceed the over/under 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 60% of games (12 of 20).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (13-6-0) than on the road (5-9-0) this season.

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 78.9% of the time at home (15 of 19), and 42.9% of the time on the road (six of 14).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.7 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Quinten Post's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

The Jazz get 27.7 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 7 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Jazz 9.9 points, 9.5 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 6.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Isaiah Collier provides the Jazz 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

