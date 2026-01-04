FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-17-2)
  • Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-122)Devils (+102)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.2%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -245 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +194.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Devils, on Jan. 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Hurricanes, New Jersey is the underdog at +102, and Carolina is -122 playing on the road.

