NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the New Jersey Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-3) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-17-2)
- Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-122)
|Devils (+102)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.2%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -245 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +194.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Devils, on Jan. 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Hurricanes, New Jersey is the underdog at +102, and Carolina is -122 playing on the road.