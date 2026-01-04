NHL
Avalanche vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4
On Sunday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Florida Panthers.
Avalanche vs Panthers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (31-2-7) vs. Florida Panthers (21-16-3)
- Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-125)
|Panthers (+104)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Avalanche win (57.5%)
Avalanche vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Panthers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +184.
Avalanche vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Panthers on Jan. 4 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Avalanche vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Panthers, Colorado is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing at home.