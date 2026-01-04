FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Avalanche vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Data Skrive

On Sunday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Panthers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (31-2-7) vs. Florida Panthers (21-16-3)
  • Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-125)Panthers (+104)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (57.5%)

Avalanche vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Panthers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +184.

Avalanche vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Panthers on Jan. 4 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Avalanche vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Panthers, Colorado is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing at home.

