Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Warriors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

The Golden State Warriors (45-36) are favored by 8 points against the Utah Jazz (31-50) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Warriors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8 -112 -110 222.5 -110 -110 -455 +350

Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (83.3%)

Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 42-37-2 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 81 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

The Jazz have hit the over 54.3% of the time this season (44 of 81 games with a set point total).

Golden State owns a worse record against the spread at home (15-23-2) than it does in road games (27-14-0).

In home games, the Warriors go over the total 60% of the time (24 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 41.5% of away games (17 of 41 contests).

Utah has been better against the spread at home (24-17-0) than on the road (17-23-0) this season.

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (53.7%, 22 of 41) compared to away (55%, 22 of 40).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown, with an average of 4.8 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Klay Thompson averages 17.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per game (fifth in league).

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.9 boards.

Brandin Podziemski averages 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 13.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Per game, Talen Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Taylor Hendricks averages 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Per game, Omer Yurtseven provides the Jazz 4.4 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

