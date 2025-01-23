Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Warriors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and CHSN

The Golden State Warriors (21-21) face the Chicago Bulls (19-25) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and CHSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Warriors vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3.5 232.5 -148 +126

Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (60.5%)

Warriors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a 19-22-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 20 wins against the spread in 44 games this season.

This season, 18 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 44 chances.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 21 of 44 set point totals (47.7%).

At home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (9-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-9-1).

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 11 of 22 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in seven of 20 games (35%).

This year, Chicago is 10-12-1 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-10-1 ATS (.476).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over 11 of 23 times at home (47.8%), and 10 of 21 away (47.6%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.9 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.1 points, 2.5 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Buddy Hield averages 12.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 55.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 24 points, 4.8 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls get 11.4 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

The Bulls receive 18.2 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.4 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 12.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

