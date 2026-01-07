Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Warriors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-20) visit the Golden State Warriors (19-18) after winning three straight road games. The Warriors are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Warriors vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 228.5 -220 +184

Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (66.9%)

Warriors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Warriors are 15-21-1 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 36 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 20 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 36 chances.

The Bucks have gone over the point total 38.9% of the time this year (14 of 36 games with a set point total).

Golden State owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-1) than it does on the road (8-13-0).

The Warriors have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than road games (57.1%).

This year, Milwaukee is 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-9-0 ATS (.500).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have gone over eight of 18 times at home (44.4%), and six of 18 away (33.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.7 points, 4.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 3.9 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks.

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 29.3 points, 10 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Bucks 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (eighth in NBA).

The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

The Bucks get 12.8 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

