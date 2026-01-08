Hurricanes vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (26-14-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-19-3)

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-225) Ducks (+184) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.8%)

Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -130.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Ducks, on Jan. 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite at home.

