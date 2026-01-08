NHL
Hurricanes vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
On Thursday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (26-14-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-19-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Ducks (+184)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.8%)
Hurricanes vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -130.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Ducks, on Jan. 8, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Hurricanes vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite at home.