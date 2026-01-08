NHL
Red Wings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks.
Red Wings vs Canucks Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (25-15-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-21-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-176)
|Canucks (+146)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Red Wings win (56.9%)
Red Wings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Red Wings are +140 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -172.
Red Wings vs Canucks Over/Under
- Red Wings versus Canucks on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.
Red Wings vs Canucks Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +146 underdog on the road.