Flyers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

NHL action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20-15-7)

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-128) Maple Leafs (+106) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (54.5%)

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -235.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Flyers versus Maple Leafs, on Jan. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +106 underdog on the road.

