NHL

Flyers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Data Skrive

Flyers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

NHL action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (22-12-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20-15-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-128)Maple Leafs (+106)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (54.5%)

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -235.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Flyers versus Maple Leafs, on Jan. 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +106 underdog on the road.

