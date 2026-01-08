FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (21-16-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-21-5)
  • Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-113)Jets (-106)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (51.4%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Jets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +210.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Jets on Jan. 8, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Jets reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-113) and Winnipeg as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup