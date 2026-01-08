NHL
Oilers vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Oilers vs Jets Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (21-16-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-21-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-113)
|Jets (-106)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Jets win (51.4%)
Oilers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Jets are -265 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +210.
Oilers vs Jets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Jets on Jan. 8, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Oilers vs Jets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Jets reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-113) and Winnipeg as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.