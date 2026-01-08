FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Sabres vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

Data Skrive

Sabres vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Rangers Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (22-15-4) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-118)Rangers (-102)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (65.9%)

Sabres vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +205 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -260.

Sabres vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Rangers on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The Sabres vs Rangers moneyline has Buffalo as a -118 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog at home.

