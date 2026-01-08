NHL
Sabres vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the New York Rangers.
Sabres vs Rangers Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (22-15-4) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-118)
|Rangers (-102)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (65.9%)
Sabres vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +205 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -260.
Sabres vs Rangers Over/Under
- Sabres versus Rangers on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Sabres vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Sabres vs Rangers moneyline has Buffalo as a -118 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog at home.