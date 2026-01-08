Sabres vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the New York Rangers.

Sabres vs Rangers Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (22-15-4) vs. New York Rangers (20-18-6)

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-118) Rangers (-102) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (65.9%)

Sabres vs Rangers Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are +205 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -260.

Sabres vs Rangers Over/Under

Sabres versus Rangers on Jan. 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Rangers Moneyline

The Sabres vs Rangers moneyline has Buffalo as a -118 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog at home.

