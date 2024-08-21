2024 Wake Forest Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are currently unranked, are 1-1 on the season. For additional details on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Wake Forest 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Carolina A&T Aug. 29 W 45-13 Demon Deacons (-33.5) 50.5 2 Virginia Sept. 7 L 31-30 Demon Deacons (-1.5) 54.5 3 Ole Miss Sept. 14 - Rebels (-23.5) 63.5 5 Louisiana Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ North Carolina State Oct. 5 - - - 7 Clemson Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ UConn Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Wake Forest Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Demon Deacons lost 31-30 to the Virginia Cavaliers. In that game against the Cavaliers, Hank Bachmeier had 403 yards on 27-of-42 passing (64.3%) for the Deacs, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 21 yards. On the ground, Demond Claiborne rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Donavon Greene led the receiving charge against the Cavaliers, hauling in 11 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Betting Insights

Wake Forest has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

