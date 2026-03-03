Virginia vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Virginia Cavaliers (25-4, 13-3 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-14, 6-10 ACC) on March 3, 2026 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (91.4%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Virginia-Wake Forest spread (Virginia -14.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Virginia vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has covered 12 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

As a 14.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Virginia is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Wake Forest racks up as a 14.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers have played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Demon Deacons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-10-0). On the road, it is .250 (2-6-0).

Virginia is 8-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Wake Forest has beaten the spread six times in 16 ACC games.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has come away with 20 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cavaliers have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1408 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has won 15.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-11).

The Demon Deacons have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 93.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia is outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +382 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) and gives up 68.1 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 210th in the nation with a team-high 16 points per game.

Wake Forest has a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. It is putting up 79.1 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and is giving up 77.1 per outing to rank 267th in college basketball.

Wake Forest's leading scorer, Juke Harris, is 12th in the country, scoring 21.4 points per game.

The 37.1 rebounds per game the Cavaliers average rank 16th in the nation, and are 8.1 more than the 29 their opponents grab per contest.

De Ridder is 255th in college basketball action with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons lose the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. They are recording 29.7 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.3.

Harris averages 6.6 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) to lead the Demon Deacons.

Virginia scores 103.8 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 87 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons average 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (124th in college basketball), and concede 97.3 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball).

