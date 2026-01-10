Virginia vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Stanford Cardinal (13-3, 2-1 ACC) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (13-2, 2-1 ACC) on January 10, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (76.9%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Virginia-Stanford spread (Virginia -11.5) or total (143.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Virginia vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Stanford is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread last season, the Cavaliers performed worse when played at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Cardinal's winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .611 (11-7-0). On the road, it was .273 (3-8-0).

Virginia vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those games.

The Cavaliers have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -901 or better.

Stanford has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 4-0.

The Cardinal have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +590 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 90% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia was the fifth-worst team in college basketball in points scored (64.8 per game) and 39th in points allowed (66.8) last season.

On the boards, Virginia was worst in college basketball in rebounds (26.8 per game) last year. It was 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

With 14.7 assists per game last season, Virginia was 93rd in the country.

Virginia was the 25th-best squad in the nation in turnovers per game (9.3) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2) last season.

Stanford was 189th in the country last year with 73.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 137th with 70.7 points allowed per game.

Stanford pulled down 30.9 rebounds per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last year Stanford ranked 158th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

Stanford committed 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!