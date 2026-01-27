Virginia vs Notre Dame College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 5-2 ACC) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-9, 2-5 ACC) on January 27, 2026.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (70.7%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Virginia-Notre Dame spread (Virginia -9.5) or total (141.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia is 12-7-0 ATS this season.

Notre Dame has covered nine times in 19 games with a spread this season.

Notre Dame covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Virginia covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (60%).

The Cavaliers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-1-0) than they have at home (6-5-0).

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish have had better results on the road (4-2-0) than at home (4-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Virginia is 5-2-0 this year.

Notre Dame has won twice against the spread in ACC play this year.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has come away with 11 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cavaliers have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -581 or better on the moneyline.

Notre Dame has compiled a 3-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 85.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Virginia was fifth-worst in the nation on offense (64.8 points scored per game) and 39th defensively (66.8 points allowed).

On the glass, Virginia was worst in the nation in rebounds (26.8 per game) last year. It was 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1 per game).

Virginia was 93rd in the country in assists (14.7 per game) last year.

Last season, Virginia was 25th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2).

Last year Notre Dame averaged 72.6 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Notre Dame pulled down 31.6 boards per game (194th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.1 rebounds per contest (56th-ranked).

Notre Dame ranked 323rd in the nation with 11.4 assists per game.

Notre Dame ranked 98th in college basketball at 10.3 turnovers per game, but it forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 25th-worst in college basketball.

