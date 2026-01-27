Vanderbilt vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

The Kentucky Wildcats (14-6, 5-2 SEC) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-3, 4-3 SEC) on January 27, 2026 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (75.7%)

To help you make an informed wager on Vanderbilt-Kentucky outing (in which Vanderbilt is a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 159.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Kentucky has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Vanderbilt (8-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Kentucky (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Commodores have a worse record against the spread at home (5-5-0) than they do on the road (4-3-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).

Vanderbilt is 3-4-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Kentucky has two SEC wins against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been victorious in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Commodores have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -315 or better.

Kentucky has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Kentucky has gone 1-3 in those games.

The Wildcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vanderbilt has a 75.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78.9 points scored per game and 74.3 points conceded last season, Vanderbilt was 55th in the country offensively and 249th defensively.

On the glass, Vanderbilt was 221st in the nation in rebounds (31.2 per game) last year. It was 226th in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

Vanderbilt was 158th in college basketball in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Vanderbilt was 40th in the country in committing them (9.6 per game) last year. It was 40th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Kentucky gave up 77.2 points per game last year (315th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, scoring 84.4 points per contest (seventh-best).

Kentucky pulled down 34.1 rebounds per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

Kentucky racked up assists last year, ranking 17th-best in the nation with 16.9 per contest.

With 10.4 turnovers per game, Kentucky ranked 108th in the nation. It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

