Virginia vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Virginia Cavaliers (16-2, 5-1 ACC) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-4, 3-3 ACC) on January 24, 2026 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Virginia win (77.5%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Virginia (-6.5) versus North Carolina on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 149.5 points for this game.

Virginia vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has put together a 12-6-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina has covered nine times in 19 games with a spread this season.

Virginia (6-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than North Carolina (1-0) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Cavaliers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-1-0) than they have in home games (6-4-0).

This year, the Tar Heels are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Against the spread, in conference play, Virginia is 5-1-0 this season.

North Carolina has won once against the spread in ACC action this year.

Virginia vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has come away with 11 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cavaliers have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -345 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina has compiled a 1-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Tar Heels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +270 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 77.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia was the fifth-worst team in the country in points scored (64.8 per game) and 39th in points conceded (66.8) last year.

On the boards, Virginia was worst in college basketball in rebounds (26.8 per game) last season. It was 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1 per game).

Last season Virginia was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

Last year, Virginia was 25th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2).

Last season North Carolina averaged 80.7 points per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 74.7 points per contest (261st-ranked).

North Carolina averaged 33.2 rebounds per game (105th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

North Carolina averaged 14.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 93rd in the country.

North Carolina committed 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest (288th-ranked).

