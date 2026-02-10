2 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Today (February 10)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets

Bennedict Mathurin is set to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut tonight. While we can't know for sure what Mathurin's role will be with the Clips and this is a tough matchup at the Houston Rockets, I'm bullish on Mathurin's outlook tonight.

Mathurin flashed at times with the Indiana Pacers, but he was usually buried in the usage pecking order. That shouldn't be the case in LA -- especially with Darius Garland sidelined. Mathurin should have every chance to be the Clippers' number-two option behind Kawhi Leonard until Garland returns.

Mathurin can fill it up if he's given more volume, and he's typically not shy offensively to begin with. He's shooting 88.4% from the charity stripe and 37.2% from three, so he can cash in whatever volume he gets.

I'm willing to roll the dice on Mathurin's role being pretty substantial, and if it is, I like his chances to net at least 15 points.

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

Any back to back is tough. The one the Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of is brutal. That pushes me toward the under on their team total.

The Lakers' current back to back features two home games -- that's the nice part. But they're against elite opposition in the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Last night, LA's offense struggled against OKC's elite defense, with the Lakers scoring 110 points, including just 19 in the fourth when the Thunder ramped up their defensive intensity. Tonight, the Lakers will see another elite D as San Antonio is third in defensive rating this season.

The two main offensive pieces for the Lakers -- assuming Luka Doncic is out again -- are a 41-year-old (LeBron James) and a guy working his way back from injury (Austin Reaves). There's at least a chance one of LeBron or Reaves sits tonight, but even if both play, they're unlikely to be their usual selves. Reaves hasn't topped 29 minutes in any of the four games he's playing since coming off the shelf.

On top of all that, the Lakers just aren't that good on offense sans Luka anyway, with LA sitting 21st in offensive rating across the last five games.

