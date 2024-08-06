2024 Virginia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 1-1 so far in 2024. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Virginia Tech 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Vanderbilt Aug. 31 L 34-27 Hokies (-13.5) 49.5 2 Marshall Sept. 7 W 31-14 Hokies (-20.5) 52.5 3 @ Old Dominion Sept. 14 - Hokies (-13.5) 50.5 4 Rutgers Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Miami (FL) Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Stanford Oct. 5 - - - 8 Boston College Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table

Virginia Tech Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Hokies won 31-14 over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kyron Drones had 130 yards on 14-of-21 passing (66.7%) for the Hokies in that matchup against the Thundering Herd, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also added 15 carries for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the running game, Bhayshul Tuten totaled 120 rushing yards on 22 carries (5.5 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added four catches for seven yards. Stephen Gosnell reeled in two balls for 54 yards (averaging 27.0 per catch) against the Thundering Herd.

Virginia Tech Betting Insights

Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

