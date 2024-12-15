Vikings vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15 Monday Night Football
The Monday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.
Vikings vs Bears Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (83.8%)
Vikings vs Bears Point Spread
The Vikings are 7-point favorites against the Bears. The Vikings are -102 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -120 to cover as a 7-point underdog.
Vikings vs Bears Over/Under
Vikings versus Bears on Dec. 16 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Vikings vs Bears Moneyline
The Vikings vs Bears moneyline has Minnesota as a -319 favorite, while Chicago is a +260 underdog on the road.
Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends
- Minnesota has eight wins in 13 games against the spread this season.
- The Vikings don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- The Vikings have seen five of their 13 games go over the point total.
- The Bears have seven wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.
- Chicago has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or greater this season.
- Out of 13 Bears games so far this season, five have hit the over.
Vikings vs Bears Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: MIN: (-319) | CHI: (+260)
- Spread: MIN: -7 (-102) | CHI: +7 (-120)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
