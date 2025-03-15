VCU vs Loyola Chicago Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 1 seed VCU Rams (26-6, 15-3 A-10) and the No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-10, 12-6 A-10) square off in the A-10 tournament Saturday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

VCU vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

VCU vs. Loyola Chicago Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: VCU win (82.6%)

Before you bet on Saturday's VCU-Loyola Chicago spread (VCU -9.5) or over/under (139.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

VCU vs. Loyola Chicago: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VCU has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Loyola Chicago has covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, VCU (14-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (73.7%) than Loyola Chicago (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Rams sport a better record against the spread at home (11-4-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Ramblers have had better results away (7-3-0) than at home (8-8-0).

VCU has beaten the spread 13 times in 19 conference games.

Loyola Chicago has beaten the spread 13 times in 19 A-10 games.

VCU vs. Loyola Chicago: Moneyline Betting Stats

VCU has won in 25, or 86.2%, of the 29 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Rams have yet to lose in 17 games when named as moneyline favorite of -529 or better.

Loyola Chicago is 4-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Ramblers have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VCU has a 84.1% chance of pulling out a win.

VCU vs. Loyola Chicago Head-to-Head Comparison

VCU's +489 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (81st in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (ninth in college basketball).

VCU's leading scorer, Joseph Bamisile, ranks 246th in the nation averaging 15.2 points per game.

Loyola Chicago outscores opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 74.1 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and allowing 68.8 per outing, 79th in college basketball) and has a +168 scoring differential.

Jayden Dawson is 443rd in college basketball with a team-high 13.5 points per game.

The Rams win the rebound battle by 6.6 boards on average. They record 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.9 per contest.

Jack Clark paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball play).

The Ramblers are 193rd in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Miles Rubin leads the Ramblers with 5.3 rebounds per game (511th in college basketball).

VCU ranks 59th in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 81.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Ramblers rank 130th in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 106th defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!