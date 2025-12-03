Vanderbilt vs SMU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Two streaking teams meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0) host the SMU Mustangs (8-0) on December 3, 2025. The Commodores will put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Mustangs, who have won eight straight.

Vanderbilt vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

9:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (72.2%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-SMU spread (Vanderbilt -10.5) or over/under (167.5 points).

Vanderbilt vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

SMU has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

When playing at home last season, the Commodores had a better record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Mustangs were better against the spread away (5-6-0) than at home (7-10-0) last year.

Vanderbilt vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Commodores have been a -610 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

SMU has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Mustangs have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +440 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 85.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Vanderbilt vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt was 55th in college basketball in points scored (78.9 per game) and 249th in points allowed (74.3) last year.

Last year, Vanderbilt was 221st in the nation in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 226th in rebounds conceded (31.9).

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 158th in the country in assists with 13.8 per game.

Vanderbilt was 40th in the nation in turnovers per game (9.6) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4) last season.

SMU ranked 40th in the nation last year with 79.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 152nd with 71.3 points allowed per game.

With 34.7 rebounds per game, SMU ranked 43rd in college basketball. It ceded 29.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 53rd in college basketball.

Last season SMU ranked 42nd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.9 per game.

Last year SMU committed 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.0 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

