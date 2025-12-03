Alabama vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The Clemson Tigers (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on December 3, 2025 at Coleman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Game time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (71.3%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Alabama-Clemson spread (Alabama -11.5) or over/under (166.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

The Crimson Tide sported a worse record against the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they did on the road (8-4-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Tigers had better results away (8-4-0) than at home (10-7-0).

Alabama vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in three games this season and has come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as a favorite of -877 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

This is the first game this season Clemson is the moneyline underdog.

The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +580 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 89.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Alabama was best in the nation offensively (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst defensively (81.3 points allowed).

Last year, Alabama was third-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0).

At 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in the nation last season.

In terms of turnovers, Alabama was 267th in college basketball in committing them (12.1 per game) last year. It was 305th in forcing them (10.0 per game).

Clemson averaged 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 65.8 points per contest (27th-ranked).

Clemson grabbed 32.4 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last season Clemson ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.2 per game.

Clemson ranked 79th in the nation with 10.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th with 12.3 forced turnovers per game.

