BYU vs Cal Baptist College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The BYU Cougars (6-1) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-1) on December 3, 2025 at Delta Center.

BYU vs. Cal Baptist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Arena: Delta Center

BYU vs. Cal Baptist Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (84.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Wednesday's BYU-Cal Baptist spread (BYU -20.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

BYU vs. Cal Baptist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Cal Baptist has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing at home last season, the Cougars had a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

The Lancers performed better against the spread away (6-6-0) than at home (4-12-0) last season.

BYU vs. Cal Baptist: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -4545.

Cal Baptist has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-1).

The Lancers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 97.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. Cal Baptist Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.4 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Richie Saunders paces BYU, scoring 20.1 points per game (33rd in college basketball).

Cal Baptist's +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.8 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Dominique Daniels Jr. is ranked 67th in the country with a team-leading 18.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 102nd in the nation at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 31.3 their opponents average.

AJ Dybantsa is 251st in college basketball action with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Lancers average 37.5 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) while conceding 27.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.6 boards per game.

Thomas Ndong averages 6.8 rebounds per game (207th in college basketball) to lead the Lancers.

BYU ranks 48th in college basketball by averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 114th in college basketball, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Lancers rank 210th in college basketball with 96.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th defensively with 83.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

