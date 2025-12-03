Iowa State vs Alcorn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) hope to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) on December 3, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Alcorn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Alcorn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (99.7%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Wednesday's Iowa State-Alcorn State spread (Iowa State -40.5) or total (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Alcorn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.

Alcorn State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cyclones covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered nine times in 17 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Braves performed better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than on the road (11-10-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Alcorn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State was 34th in the country in points scored (80.3 per game) and 61st in points allowed (68.3) last season.

Last season, Iowa State was 142nd in the country in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3).

At 15.0 assists per game last year, Iowa State was 77th in the nation.

Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

While Alcorn State ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last season with 65.0 (sixth-worst), it ranked 185th in college basketball with 72.1 points allowed per contest.

Alcorn State ranked 234th in the country with 31.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 142nd with 30.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Alcorn State didn't put up many assists last year, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 10.3 assists per game.

Alcorn State ranked 267th in the country with 12.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 11.5 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!