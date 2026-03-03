Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Ole Miss Rebels (12-17, 4-12 SEC) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-7, 9-7 SEC) after losing five straight home games.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (73.6%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Vanderbilt-Ole Miss spread (Vanderbilt -6.5) or over/under (153.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 10-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Ole Miss is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 10-8 ATS record Vanderbilt racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Commodores sport an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they do on the road.

This year, the Rebels are 3-11-0 at home against the spread (.214 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Against the spread, in conference action, Vanderbilt is 7-9-0 this season.

Ole Miss' SEC record against the spread is 7-9-0.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has come away with 17 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Commodores have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -315 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss is 3-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Rebels have gone 2-9 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer (18.2%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vanderbilt has a 75.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt has a +359 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. It is putting up 86.9 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball and is allowing 74.5 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball.

Tyler leads Vanderbilt, putting up 18.5 points per game (71st in college basketball).

Ole Miss scores 75.4 points per game (195th in college basketball) and gives up 75.9 (237th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, AJ Storr, ranks 285th in the nation, putting up 15.1 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Commodores average rank 142nd in college basketball, and are 2.2 more than the 30.4 their opponents record per contest.

Devin is 180th in college basketball action with 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Rebels grab 30 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball) while allowing 32.3 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

Malik Dia leads the Rebels with 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 108.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 135th in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Rebels rank 188th in college basketball averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 267th, allowing 98.1 points per 100 possessions.

