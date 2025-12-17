Vanderbilt vs Memphis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Tigers (4-5) on December 17, 2025.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (64%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-Memphis spread (Vanderbilt -7.5) or over/under (158.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Vanderbilt covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

The Commodores sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-6-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .400 (6-9-0) last year. On the road, it was .500 (6-6-0).

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Commodores have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -365 or better.

Memphis has gone 1-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Tigers have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +285 or longer without winning.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt is outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game with a +225 scoring differential overall. It puts up 95.4 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allows 72.9 per contest (175th in college basketball).

Duke Miles leads Vanderbilt, recording 16.6 points per game (149th in the nation).

Memphis is being outscored by 1.2 points per game, with a -11 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.7 points per game (225th in college basketball), and gives up 76.9 per outing (263rd in college basketball).

Dug McDaniel leads Memphis, putting up 14.1 points per game (378th in college basketball).

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Commodores average rank 80th in college basketball, and are 8.0 more than the 27.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Devin's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 168th in college basketball play.

The Tigers pull down 32.3 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Julius Thedford averages 5.1 rebounds per game (589th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Vanderbilt averages 116.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and allows 88.7 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 288th in college basketball with 91.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 212th defensively with 93.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

