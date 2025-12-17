Gonzaga vs Campbell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) hope to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) on December 17, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Campbell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Campbell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.3%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Gonzaga-Campbell spread (Gonzaga -36.5) or total (160.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Campbell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Campbell has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Against the spread last year, the Bulldogs performed worse at home, covering four times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Fighting Camels have been better against the spread at home (1-1-0) than away (2-3-0) this year.

Gonzaga vs. Campbell Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best squad in the country in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

Last season, Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9).

At 19.7 assists per game, Gonzaga was best in the nation last season.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the nation in committing them (9.3 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

On offense, Campbell put up 70.2 points per game (275th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 67.8 points per contest at the other end (55th-ranked).

Last year Campbell pulled down 28.9 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Campbell ranked 196th in college basketball with 13.4 assists per contest.

Campbell ranked 50th in college basketball with 9.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 100th with 12.1 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!