Florida vs Saint Francis (PA) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) aim to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Florida Gators (6-4) on December 17, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Saint Francis (PA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (98.9%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Florida-Saint Francis (PA) spread (Florida -45.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Saint Francis (PA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Saint Francis (PA) has won just two games against the spread this season.

When playing at home last season, the Gators sported a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

Last year, the Red Flash were 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they were 10-8-0 ATS (.556).

Florida vs. Saint Francis (PA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best team in the nation (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

Florida was the second-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (39.0) and ranked 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4) last season.

At 15.4 assists per game last season, Florida was 61st in the nation.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in the country.

Saint Francis (PA) was 259th in the country last year with 71.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 165th with 71.6 points allowed per game.

Saint Francis (PA) was 239th in college basketball with 30.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 195th with 31.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Saint Francis (PA) ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.2 per game.

Saint Francis (PA) committed 12.3 turnovers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (240th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!