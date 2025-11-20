Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-355) | Kentucky: (+285)
- Spread: Vanderbilt: -9.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Vanderbilt has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- Out of 10 Vanderbilt games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
- Kentucky has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.
- Kentucky has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been six Kentucky games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commodores win (77.2%)
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Point Spread
Kentucky is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and Vanderbilt, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Over/Under
The Vanderbilt-Kentucky matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Moneyline
Kentucky is the underdog, +285 on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -355 favorite.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Vanderbilt
|38.3
|12
|22.2
|45
|50.6
|10
|Kentucky
|25.9
|80
|23.1
|51
|48.5
|10
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.