Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-355) | Kentucky: (+285)

Vanderbilt: (-355) | Kentucky: (+285) Spread: Vanderbilt: -9.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +9.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt: -9.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +9.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

Out of 10 Vanderbilt games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Kentucky has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Kentucky has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Kentucky games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (77.2%)

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Point Spread

Kentucky is listed as an underdog by 9.5 points (-110 odds), and Vanderbilt, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Over/Under

The Vanderbilt-Kentucky matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Moneyline

Kentucky is the underdog, +285 on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a -355 favorite.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 38.3 12 22.2 45 50.6 10 Kentucky 25.9 80 23.1 51 48.5 10

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

