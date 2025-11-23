2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers at Rams

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Buccaneers at Rams on Sunday Night Football

The Bucs are a pass-funnel defense, and that puts Puka Nacua in a mouth-watering spot.

Puka Nacua - Receiving Yds Puka Nacua Over Nov 24 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tampa Bay's D ranks 18th against the pass but ninth versus the run. They're permitting the eighth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts (160.3). It's not like Puka needs a good matchup to go off, but it certainly doesn't hurt.

Nacua might have taken the mantle as the NFL's top receiver. He's at least in the convo. In Year 3, he's averaging career-best marks in receiving yards per game (94.8), yards per target (9.8), and catches per game (8.1). And that's even with Nacua dealing with mid-game injuries occasionally this season.

Nacua went for at least 91 yards in four straight games to start the campaign but has gone over 87.5 yards just once since then. He's due for a big game, and a date with the Bucs' meh pass defense might be just the spot for it.

Sean Tucker blew up last week, and with Bucky Irving out once again, Tucker may very well have another big outing. But I'm backing him to be under 12.5 carries.

Sean Tucker - Rush Attempts Sean Tucker Under Nov 24 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even in his 19-carry explosion last week, Tucker played just 44% of the snaps -- not a huge jump from his 32% and 34% snap rates from the prior two contests.

The obvious change was that Tucker carried the rock on 19 of his 31 snaps. I'm not sure if he'll be able to maintain that carry-to-snap rate this week.

Plus, Rachaad White is still going to be a factor -- especially on passing downs, something that may be at play on Sunday night with the Bucs a 6.5-point road 'dog. White has 28 catches this year to Tucker's seven. Even in Tucker's Week 11 breakout game, White out-targeted Tucker 3-2.

Tucker has likely jumped White on the depth chart, but between the potential negative game script and White's pass-game prowess, there's room for Tucker to handle a leading role and still come under 12.5 carries.

