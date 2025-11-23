Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (4-12) are underdogs (by 7 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-7) on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -7 232.5 -290 +235

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (75.9%)

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread nine times over 17 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 7-9-0 this year.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 16 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in eight of 16 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse at home, covering two times in six home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total three times in six opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than away (3-5-0) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.5%, three of eight) compared to away (62.5%, five of eight).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22 points, 6.7 assists and 9.7 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels averages 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 boards and 3.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 22.1 points for the Hornets, plus 6.6 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gives the Hornets 18.8 points, 5.8 boards and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

LaMelo Ball averages 21.2 points, 6.6 boards and 9.3 assists. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 63.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets get 15.4 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

