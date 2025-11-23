Canucks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Calgary Flames.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (9-11-2) vs. Calgary Flames (7-13-3)

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-138) Flames (+115) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (51.5%)

Canucks vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Flames are -215 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +172.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Flames matchup on Nov. 23, with the over available at +116 and the under at -142.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Flames, Vancouver is the favorite at -138, and Calgary is +115 playing on the road.

