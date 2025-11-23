NHL
Canucks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canucks vs Flames Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (9-11-2) vs. Calgary Flames (7-13-3)
- Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-138)
|Flames (+115)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (51.5%)
Canucks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Flames are -215 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +172.
Canucks vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Flames matchup on Nov. 23, with the over available at +116 and the under at -142.
Canucks vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Flames, Vancouver is the favorite at -138, and Calgary is +115 playing on the road.