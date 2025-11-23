Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 23

With two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 3 UConn and Bryant at 6 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

With Sunday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Duke vs. Howard

Matchup: Howard Bison at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

Howard Bison at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (99.20% win probability)

Duke (99.20% win probability) Spread: Duke (-39.5)

Duke (-39.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: November 23

November 23 TV Channel: ACC Network

UConn vs. Bryant

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at No. 3 UConn Huskies

Bryant Bulldogs at No. 3 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (96.95% win probability)

UConn (96.95% win probability) Spread: UConn (-37.5)

UConn (-37.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: November 23

November 23 TV Channel: truTV

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

