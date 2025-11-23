FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 23

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 23

With two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 3 UConn and Bryant at 6 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

With Sunday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Duke vs. Howard

UConn vs. Bryant

  • Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs at No. 3 UConn Huskies
  • Projected Winner: UConn (96.95% win probability)
  • Spread: UConn (-37.5)
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 23
  • TV Channel: truTV

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

