UConn vs Bryant College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

The Bryant Bulldogs (1-4) will look to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the UConn Huskies (4-1) on November 23, 2025 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Bryant Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. Bryant Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (97%)

Before placing a bet on Sunday's UConn-Bryant spread (UConn -37.5) or over/under (145.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Bryant: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Bryant has won two games against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Huskies sported a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

Last year, the Bulldogs were 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-10-0 ATS (.412).

UConn vs. Bryant Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, UConn was the 90th-ranked squad in the country (77.0 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 56th (68.0 points conceded per game).

On the boards, UConn was 111th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) last season. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9 per game).

At 17.3 assists per game, UConn was eighth-best in the country last season.

With 10.0 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last year, UConn was 71st and 317th in the country, respectively.

Bryant was lifted by its offense last season, as it ranked 22nd-best in the country by scoring 81.8 points per game. It ranked 245th in college basketball in points allowed (74.2 per contest).

Bryant ranked fourth-best in college basketball by pulling down 38.0 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 239th in college basketball (32.1 allowed per contest).

Last year Bryant ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.9 per game.

Bryant averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!