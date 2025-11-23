Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (10-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (8-8) on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSFL. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4.5 220.5 -188 +158

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (78.7%)

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Magic are 9-8-0 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total six times out of 17 chances this season.

The Magic have hit the over 58.8% of the time this year (10 of 17 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.375).

The Celtics have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of eight home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in two of eight games (25%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (5-5-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have finished over five of 10 times at home (50%), and five of seven on the road (71.4%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Derrick White averages 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.5 points, 4.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.5 points, 8.3 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.9 points, 2.3 boards and 2.6 assists.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 23.5 points for the Magic, plus 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The Magic receive 17.4 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists.

Paolo Banchero averages 21.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists. He is draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic receive 12.3 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

